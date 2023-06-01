Perry County man arrested, bond set for multiple meth sales

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County man facing charges for meth sales made his first appearance in court Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry Joe Rigsby for three counts of a sale of a controlled substance. In addition, they reported that one of the sales occurred within 1500 feet of a church, carrying an enhanced charge.

Rigsby made his initial court appearance before Judge Carl Griffin, who set his bond at $140,000 for all three counts.

Currently, Rigsby is booked into the Perry County Jail awaiting bond.

