Perry County man arrested, bond set for multiple meth sales
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Perry County man facing charges for meth sales made his first appearance in court Thursday.
On Wednesday, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Larry Joe Rigsby for three counts of a sale of a controlled substance. In addition, they reported that one of the sales occurred within 1500 feet of a church, carrying an enhanced charge.
Rigsby made his initial court appearance before Judge Carl Griffin, who set his bond at $140,000 for all three counts.
Currently, Rigsby is booked into the Perry County Jail awaiting bond.
