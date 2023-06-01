Byers retiring as Mississippi’s top epidemiologist

From the Mississippi State Department of Health Office of Communications

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health announced Thursday that State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers will retire at the end of June after more than 30 years with the department.

An epidemiologist collects and analyzes data to investigate health issues.

“Dr. Byers will be hugely missed – not only for his institutional knowledge and expertise, but also for his constant professionalism and patience,” said MSDH State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney. “He has an unparalleled ability to explain complicated issues with clarity and simplicity. That has been a huge asset in working with the public and our public health partners.”

Dr. Kathryn Taylor was named the Interim State Epidemiologist, effective July 1.

“Dr. Taylor has worked in tandem with me for the past several years investigating outbreaks and responding to a variety of public health emergencies, most notably COVID,” said Byers. “Her knowledge and passion for the field of epidemiology is a benefit to the State of Mississippi.”

A Jackson native, Taylor is a graduate of Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi Medical Center, where she completed her residency in family medicine.

Byers had served in numerous leadership positions during his tenure at MSDH. Since 2016, Byers has held office as State Epidemiologist .

Byers also has served as deputy state health officer and the medical director for several county health department clinics, the Office of Epidemiology and the Office of Communicable Diseases.

