Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect

The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone's home Sunday.(Hercules Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (CNN) - Police are recognizing a California man and his drone for helping catch a suspect in a home invasion.

The Hercules Police Department said a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone’s home Sunday.

Hours later, a neighbor, who was operating a drone, discovered where the teen suspect was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber, which police were able to locate. Police said they verified the teen’s identity with help from the surveillance video.

Officers said they found the victim’s property inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday stabbing results in eventual murder charge in Lamar County
Man arrested, charged with murder in Lamar County
Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
Laiveon Page, 15, stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with...
JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, may have been seen in Hoy community
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop

Latest News

This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House imposing sanctions as Sudan’s warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire deal
Top ways to tackle higher education costs
Top ways to tackle higher education costs
The City of Ellisville is dealing with a broken railroad crossing bar at Holly Street and U.S....
Railroad crossing bar damaged in Ellisville
Top ways to tackle higher education costs
President Joe Biden falls on stage during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation...
Biden trips and falls on stage at Air Force graduation; White House says he’s ‘fine’