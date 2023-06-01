Win Stuff
Man arrested, charged with murder in Lamar County

By Trey Howard
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -A man is in custody after a stabbing left one person dead Monday evening.

Angel Pastrama Reyes, 48, is being charged with murder after the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call near Mississippi 589.

“About 4:30 (p.m.), we got a call of a stabbing at Bridgefield Court, which is off of 589 just north of (U.S.) 98,” said Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. “There was a 35-year-old victim, who was transported to a local hospital, and he later died at the hospital.”

Rigel says Reyes was still on the scene when deputies arrived.

In addition to the murder charge, Rigel says Reyes has federal charges pending.

“It’s determined that he is here illegally, so I.C.E has a hold on him,” Rigel said. “He is going to go through the process here, but he is being charged with murder.

“We see a lot of undocumented workers, and we work closely with I.C.E. when we do make an arrest for whatever. We notify them, and they usually put a hold on them and deport them.”

Although the incident happened Monday, the department has not released the victim’s name, as Rigel said they are working to notify family members.

