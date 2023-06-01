Laurel Fire Department giving away and installing smoke detectors

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Fire Department is gearing up to give away and install 250 smoke alarms this summer.

Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown said the department had a lot of requests to offer the service again.

The goal is to install smoke detectors, give away fire extinguishers and provide fire prevention tips to families.

If you want to sign up you must be a homeowner, live in the Laurel city limits and sign a waiver.

“We want to get them educated on an exit plan, how to use fire extinguishers, where to place smoke alarms at. We always focus on educating in the school, the kids, bring it home to the parents, we’re going to take it to the parents.”

The Fire Department will start this program on June 1. To sign up, call 601-428-6597.

