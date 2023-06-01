Jones County School District recruiting bus drivers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Students are gone for the summer, but the Jones County School District is actively recruiting bus drivers.

Assistant transportation director Jeremy Gentry said the job comes with competitive pay and other incentives to help fill driver vacancies.

“You have state benefits, you have the health insurance,” Gentry said. “Blue Cross/Blue Shield, going to the doctor, you’re considered a full-time employee. You’re on the road 180 days a year and that’s what the school year is, 180 days.”

Drivers must have a commercial driver’s license with school and passenger endorsements, but Superintendent Tommy Parker said the job is more than just driving a bus route.

“They can determine right away whether students (are) going to have a good day or a bad day or whether the students had a good day or bad day,” Parker said. “It’s not just about operating the bus safely, but it’s maintaining order on the bus, following the proper route, the proper safety procedures.”

Jones County is not the only Pine Belt district looking for drivers and actively recruiting for the upcoming school year.

