JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, found, is safe at home

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said a Soso teen reported missing midday Wednesday, is safe and back at home.

JCSD had asked for the public’s help in locating15-year-old Laiveon Page, who last had been seen Tuesday afternoon at her home on Shady Oak Road in the Soso area.

JCSD said she had been reported “back safely at home’ Wednesday evening.

“Sheriff Joe Berlin and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone their concerns and prayers for her safe return,” JCSD said..

