Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, found, is safe at home

A Soso teenager reported missing Tuesday afternoon, was reported found and safe at home...
A Soso teenager reported missing Tuesday afternoon, was reported found and safe at home Wednesday evening.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said a Soso teen reported missing midday Wednesday, is safe and back at home.

JCSD had asked for the public’s help in locating15-year-old Laiveon Page, who last had been seen Tuesday afternoon at her home on Shady Oak Road in the Soso area.

JCSD said she had been reported “back safely at home’ Wednesday evening.

“Sheriff Joe Berlin and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone their concerns and prayers for her safe return,” JCSD said..

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
According to the sheriff's department, Keyes, 27, of Richton was one of the people who ran from...
15-20 dogs found chained in Jones Co. during dog fighting arrest, sheriff’s department says
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Laiveon Page, 15, stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with...
JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, may have been seen in Hoy community
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.
What was that?: SpaceX Dragon landing

Latest News

SpaceX Dragon capsule landing
‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
'Beauty and the Beast' kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
Parents raise bullying concerns at their children’s school in Wayne County
Bullying concerns in Wayne County
More than 30,000 military personnel will train at Camp Shelby during the summer of 2023.
Busy summer ahead for annual training at Camp Shelby