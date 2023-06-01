Win Stuff
JCSD searching for others in dog fighting in Eastabuchie

Investigation into Eastabuchie dogfight continues
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is continuing to investigate a dog fight in Eastabuchie from Friday.

JCSD Sgt. Jake Driskell said the circle involves 15 to 20 men, who scattered into the woods with the dogs after being alerted of police presence.

“We were able to follow the tracks and the direction that they went and were able to actually apprehend one of the suspects who was participating,” Driskell said

Dontrelle Keyes was caught, and pled guilty to dogfighting, but didn’t give any other information to law enforcement.

Driskell said they did seize two phones . He said he hopes the phones will provide evidence leading to more arrests.

“In our experience, we have seen that the dogfighting individuals will record the dog fights, and if that’s the case in this one, then hopefully we’ll be able to identify some of the parties involved by maybe some of the videos that may be on the phone,” he said.

According Driskell, making dogfighting arrests can be tricky. Yet, he says just being present at one can mean jail time.

“You don’t actually have to participate and have a dog or transport or do anything with a dog,” Driskell said. “If you’re presence there is identified, that’s a felony charge.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help finding the other people involved.

Any one with any information, is asked to call JCSD at (601) 425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (601) 428-7867 (STOP).

