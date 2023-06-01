JCSD raids wrong apartment

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department wound up raiding the wrong apartment but still got the man they were looking for.

JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said the department’s narcotics’ team initially raided the wrong apartment Tuesday.

Sumrall said the search warrant gave a description of an apartment at Shadowood Park, but the apartment number was wrong.

Sumrall said that the warrant that was issued came from a confidential informant.

He said the narcotics team was looking for Robert Wilson, whom Sumrall described as a known drug dealer.

Instead, the team entered the wrong apartment.

“They did not execute normally on a no-knock warrant,” Sumrall said. “They knocked on the door for thirty seconds, which is required by law, and they made entry.

“Once they made entry, they spoke with the homeowner and asked her if Robert Wilson was there and she said, ‘No, he lives in the door right beside mine.’”

Deputies then went to the correct apartment and Wilson was arrested.

JCSD recovered 533 grams of a packaged controlled substance, more than one pound of an unpackaged controlled substance and $11,863 in cash.

Deputies have spoken to the apartment complex and JCSD is going to pay for any damage.

