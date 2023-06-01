Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

JCSD raids wrong apartment

JCSD raids wrong apartment
JCSD raids wrong apartment(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department wound up raiding the wrong apartment but still got the man they were looking for.

JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said the department’s narcotics’ team initially raided the wrong apartment Tuesday.

Sumrall said the search warrant gave a description of an apartment at Shadowood Park, but the apartment number was wrong.

Sumrall said that the warrant that was issued came from a confidential informant.

He said the narcotics team was looking for Robert Wilson, whom Sumrall described as a known drug dealer.

Instead, the team entered the wrong apartment.

“They did not execute normally on a no-knock warrant,” Sumrall said. “They knocked on the door for thirty seconds, which is required by law, and they made entry.

“Once they made entry, they spoke with the homeowner and asked her if Robert Wilson was there and she said, ‘No, he lives in the door right beside mine.’”

Deputies then went to the correct apartment and Wilson was arrested.

JCSD recovered 533 grams of a packaged controlled substance, more than one pound of an unpackaged controlled substance and $11,863 in cash.

Deputies have spoken to the apartment complex and JCSD is going to pay for any damage.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday stabbing results in eventual murder charge in Lamar County
Man arrested, charged with murder in Lamar County
Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
Laiveon Page, 15, stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with...
JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, may have been seen in Hoy community
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop

Latest News

Beginning of June ushers in the start of hurricane season
Jones County School District recruiting bus drivers
Jones County School District recruiting bus drivers
Christian Ostrander, Southern Miss
Christian Ostrander talks USM pitching staff ahead of Auburn Regional
Splash Days return to Hub City
Splash Days return to Hub City