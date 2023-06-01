Win Stuff
Investigation continuing into bicycle-vehicle collision in Jones County

Investigation continuing into collision between bicycle and vehicle in Jones County
Investigation continuing into collision between bicycle and vehicle in Jones County(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies responded to a call of an accident Wednesday afternoon involving a driver and a bicyclist on Houston Road near the Shady Grove community.

Upon arrival, deputies found a teenage boy who had been hit by a vehicle.

“It appears at this time that both the bicycle and vehicle were traveling west, and the bicycle made a turn in front of the vehicle, which caused the accident,” JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said. “But, it is an ongoing investigation.”

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the driver had stayed at the scene to help the bicyclist. JCSD said the teen had suffered serious facial injuries.

According to JCSD, the driver was issued a ticket for not having insurance.

