‘Honey, I Shrunk the Museum’ makes masterpieces mouse-size at pocket museum

Lynda and Cory Hartup teamed up with Tom Siebert to "shrink" classic art pieces such as...
Lynda and Cory Hartup teamed up with Tom Siebert to "shrink" classic art pieces such as “Hunting Diana” by Cametti and “Discobolus” by Myron using a 3-D printer.(Hattiesburg Pocket Museum)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What if someone took all the great works of art from the best museums in the world, added colorful paint, sparkles and glitter and shrunk them down to mouse-size? That is just what happened at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum.

Thanks to the creativity and design work of Lynda and Cory Hartup, with the assistance of Tom Siebert, classic art pieces such as “Hunting Diana” by Cametti and “Discobolus” by Myron have been shrunk to pocket size via Cory’s 3-D printer and embellished by Lynda and Tom.

With all of the “great works” in one museum, visitors to the Hattiesburg Pocket Alley will enjoy these classics with more than a bit of an artistic twist.

