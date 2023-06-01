Hattiesburg police seek identity of armed robbery suspect
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An armed robbery in the Hub City has law enforcement searching for a suspect.
On Thursday, the Hattiesburg Police Department released two stills from security camera footage showing a suspect in an armed robbery on May 25. The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Morton Street.
The suspect is seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, a hat and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.