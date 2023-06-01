Hattiesburg police seek identity of armed robbery suspect

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An armed robbery in the Hub City has law enforcement searching for a suspect.

On Thursday, the Hattiesburg Police Department released two stills from security camera footage showing a suspect in an armed robbery on May 25. The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Morton Street.

The suspect is seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, a hat and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

