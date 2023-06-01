Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Hattiesburg police seek identity of armed robbery suspect

The Hattiesburg Police Department released two stills from security camera footage showing a...
The Hattiesburg Police Department released two stills from security camera footage showing a suspect in an armed robbery on May 25.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An armed robbery in the Hub City has law enforcement searching for a suspect.

On Thursday, the Hattiesburg Police Department released two stills from security camera footage showing a suspect in an armed robbery on May 25. The incident occurred around 9:45 a.m. in the 800 block of Morton Street.

The suspect is seen wearing a gray shirt, black pants, a hat and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity or whereabouts should contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Four killed in multi-vehicle wreck, fire near Meridian
MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
Laiveon Page, 15, stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with...
JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, may have been seen in Hoy community
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.
What was that?: SpaceX Dragon landing
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves...
Police find homemade gun during fatal Picayune traffic stop

Latest News

1 officer dead, 1 officer injured during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
1 officer dead, 1 officer injured during standoff in Brandon neighborhood
Purvis baseball
Purvis bests West Lauderdale 3-1 to open Class 4A state championship series
Purvis baseball
Purvis bests West Lauderdale 3-1 to open Class 4A state championship series
Manhunt on in Jasper County for Newton County murder suspect