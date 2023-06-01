A few pop-up afternoon showers are possible tomorrow. This weekend will be much hotter.

Skies will be mostly clear this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with a few pop-up showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Skies will be partly cloudy for your Friday. Highs will be in the low 90s.

This weekend will be hot and humid. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s.

