FCAHS names new superintendent

BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Agricultural High School has a new leader.

Adam Stone was announced Thursday as FCAHS’ new superintendent.

Stone replaces Donna Boone, who resigned in mid-March to accept an appointment as chief academic officer with the Mississippi Department of Education.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.