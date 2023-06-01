FCAHS names new superintendent
Published: Jun. 1, 2023
BROOKLYN, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Agricultural High School has a new leader.
Adam Stone was announced Thursday as FCAHS’ new superintendent.
Stone replaces Donna Boone, who resigned in mid-March to accept an appointment as chief academic officer with the Mississippi Department of Education.
