Christian Ostrander talks USM pitching staff ahead of Auburn Regional

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Associate Head Coach Christian Ostrander talked about the pitching staff’s stellar weekend at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, including the emergence of sophomore right-hander Will Armistead.

Ostrander looks ahead to the Auburn Regional and how his staff shapes up headed into the postseason.

