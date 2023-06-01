Christian Ostrander talks USM pitching staff ahead of Auburn Regional
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss Associate Head Coach Christian Ostrander talked about the pitching staff’s stellar weekend at the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, including the emergence of sophomore right-hander Will Armistead.
Ostrander looks ahead to the Auburn Regional and how his staff shapes up headed into the postseason.
