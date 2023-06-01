Win Stuff
Busy summer ahead for annual training at Camp Shelby

More than 30,000 military personnel will train at Camp Shelby during the summer of 2023.
By Charles Herrington
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - That booming sound in the Pine Belt you may hear this summer might not be thunder.

Instead, it could be troops training at Camp Shelby.

About 30,000 service personnel are scheduled to train at Camp Shelby during the busy, annual summer period.

All told, more than 72,000 soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines will train at the post in 2023.

All that training has a big impact on the local economy, according to a study by the National Guard.

“We have over a $60 million economic impact inside the Pine Belt and that economic study is being revised now, we expect it to be well north of there since the last economic impact study,” said Col. William L. Henry, commander of Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center.

Camp Shelby has also trained military personnel from some of the United States allies this year, including Canada, Great Britain, Belgium and France.

