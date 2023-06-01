Win Stuff
Authorities investigating possible bomb in Picayune

Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves during a Picayune traffic stop.
Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves during a Picayune traffic stop.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious package after a person reportedly shot themselves during a Picayune traffic stop.

Around 4:39 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop when the driver shot themselves, according to Chief Joe Quave.

While responding to the scene, officers found a suspicious package. Authorities cleared the area and called for assistance from the Biloxi bomb squad.

The driver, the only person in the vehicle, is in the hospital assumed to be in critical condition.

Quave said he will release further details when the bomb squad has finished their investigation.

