06/01 Ryan’s “Tropical Start” Thursday Morning Forecast

It’s the first day of hurricane season, and we have a nearby area of interest to talk about!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Thankfully, as we begin Hurricane Season today we don’t’ have anything to worry about...though we do have something to talk about. There’s an area of interest nearby, with a 50% chance of tropical development over the next week, basically coming down to whether or not it can take on enough tropical characteristics before the weekend. That’s when conditions will become “unfavorable” for development, but either way I’d say a low-end Tropical Depression is the most likely outcome. This will have NO IMPACT on the Pine Belt, outside of today’s slightly boosted cloud over and rain chances.

That brings us to today’s forecast! Once again going to see very little change from the day before, but if anything I’d say today will be a degree or two cooler thanks to earlier cloud cover and at least a couple of afternoon showers. I don’t expect anything impactful...it’s just the first chance of anything higher than “not impossible.” Basically today will see a few showers pop up to our east and likely drift in our direction due to that potentially tropical low to our southwest. After today the showers will take another short break over the weekend, but by next week we’ll be firmly back in “summer” territory as highs climb into the mid 90s and the humidity reaches the “oppressive” level.

