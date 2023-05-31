Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
According to the sheriff's department, Keyes, 27, of Richton was one of the people who ran from...
15-20 dogs found chained in Jones Co. during dog fighting arrest, sheriff’s department says
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.
What was that?: SpaceX Dragon landing
16-year-old opens snow cone shop in Petal
16-year-old opens snow cone stand in Petal

Latest News

SpaceX Dragon capsule landing
‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
'Beauty and the Beast' kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
Parents raise bullying concerns at their children’s school in Wayne County
Bullying concerns in Wayne County
Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor found in Arkansas lake had apparent gunshot wound