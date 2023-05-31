Win Stuff
What was that?: SpaceX Dragon landing

The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.((Photo provided by Juston Williams))
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Did you see a bright light streak across the sky or hear a loud boom Tuesday around 10 p.m.?

If so, you saw the SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule, carrying the Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) crew, coming in for a landing.

According to NASA, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station‘s Harmony module at 11:05 a.m. EDT.

The mission, carrying a four-man crew, launched last week. It was the second private mission for Axiom Space.

During their days aboard the orbiting lab, the astronauts helped perform scientific experiments and conducted research.

The Ax-2 crew aboard the spacecraft safely splashed down off the coast of Florida at 11:04 p.m. EDT.

