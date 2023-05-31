Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Suspect identified in Newton County murder

Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.
Roderick Tyrone Moss is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’Dae Knowlin.(Newton County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Cara Shirley
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Roderick Tyrone Moss, 48, is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home after deputies did a welfare check Tuesday.

Moss is considered armed and dangerous. He’s 5′ 9″ and 185 pounds. If anyone has information about where he is, call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 601-635-2101 or 601-635-4401.

Pennington said Knowlin’s car was also missing when deputies did the welfare check but it was recovered about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday by Heidelberg Police conducting a traffic stop. One person, not Moss, was taken into custody at that time.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jasper County and Newton County deputies searched three residences in Jasper County and were unable to locate Moss.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
According to the sheriff's department, Keyes, 27, of Richton was one of the people who ran from...
15-20 dogs found chained in Jones Co. during dog fighting arrest, sheriff’s department says
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
Laiveon Page, 15, stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with...
JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, may have been seen in Hoy community
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.
What was that?: SpaceX Dragon landing

Latest News

SpaceX Dragon capsule landing
‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
'Beauty and the Beast' kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
Parents raise bullying concerns at their children’s school in Wayne County
Bullying concerns in Wayne County
More than 30,000 military personnel will train at Camp Shelby during the summer of 2023.
Busy summer ahead for annual training at Camp Shelby
A Soso teenager reported missing Tuesday afternoon, was reported found and safe at home...
JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, found, is safe at home