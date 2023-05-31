Suspect identified in Newton County murder

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington said Roderick Tyrone Moss, 48, is wanted for capital murder in the death of Char’dae Knowlin, whose body was found inside her home after deputies did a welfare check Tuesday.

Moss is considered armed and dangerous. He’s 5′ 9″ and 185 pounds. If anyone has information about where he is, call 911 or the Newton County Sheriff’s Office at 601-635-2101 or 601-635-4401.

Pennington said Knowlin’s car was also missing when deputies did the welfare check but it was recovered about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday by Heidelberg Police conducting a traffic stop. One person, not Moss, was taken into custody at that time.

Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, Jasper County and Newton County deputies searched three residences in Jasper County and were unable to locate Moss.

