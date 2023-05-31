Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Perry County dispatch center getting upgrades

The Perry County dispatch center has been getting a facelift of sorts over the past few months.
The Perry County dispatch center has been getting a facelift of sorts over the past few months.(Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The dispatch center at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has gotten a facelift of sorts.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page lists some of the improvements and renovations done to the dispatch space over the past few months.

Among the new features:

  • A wall divider in the dispatch area, creating a workspace on one side and a break room on the other
  • A wall built in the center’s “shop” area, creating storage area for jail and cleaning supplies .
  • New doors, graphics throughout the office.

“This change was much needed and gave our dispatchers a place to take a break and eat their lunch privately,” the Facebook post read. “It also helped with noise reduction for our dispatch side.”

The post gave a major shout-out to Perry County Chief Deputy Danny Merritt for his work on the interior of the dispatch and shop areas.

For a good glimpse of the work involved and changes wrought, please click on #makingimprovements.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
According to the sheriff's department, Keyes, 27, of Richton was one of the people who ran from...
15-20 dogs found chained in Jones Co. during dog fighting arrest, sheriff’s department says
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
The SpaceX Dragon Freedom capsule was seen coming in for a landing.
What was that?: SpaceX Dragon landing
16-year-old opens snow cone shop in Petal
16-year-old opens snow cone stand in Petal

Latest News

SpaceX Dragon capsule landing
‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
'Beauty and the Beast' kicks off FestivalSouth 2023
Parents raise bullying concerns at their children’s school in Wayne County
Bullying concerns in Wayne County
USM announces games times, viewing for 6 of the fall's football games
ESPN viewing, times for 6 of USM’s 2023 football games announced