Perry County dispatch center getting upgrades

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - The dispatch center at the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has gotten a facelift of sorts.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page lists some of the improvements and renovations done to the dispatch space over the past few months.

Among the new features:

A wall divider in the dispatch area, creating a workspace on one side and a break room on the other

A wall built in the center’s “shop” area, creating storage area for jail and cleaning supplies .

New doors, graphics throughout the office.

“This change was much needed and gave our dispatchers a place to take a break and eat their lunch privately,” the Facebook post read. “It also helped with noise reduction for our dispatch side.”

The post gave a major shout-out to Perry County Chief Deputy Danny Merritt for his work on the interior of the dispatch and shop areas.

For a good glimpse of the work involved and changes wrought, please click on #makingimprovements.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.