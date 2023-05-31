North Forrest High School gym renovations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - North Forrest High School is making some renovations to its gym for the first time since it was built in 1975.

The gym is where their junior high and high school basketball and volleyball teams play.

School leaders are renovating locker rooms as well as adding a new weight room, training room and laundry room.

“We’re all excited,” said Mike Papas, the director of auxiliary. “It’s much needed, and it’s one of the facilities on our campus as far as sports goes that needed it. We have excellent football facilities, baseball facilities, soccer locker room and facilities, and this was the last piece of the puzzle to make us as good as anybody in our 2A.”

This project is set to finish in November, and all of their games will be away until then.

