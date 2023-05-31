Win Stuff
Mother arrested after stabbing 9-year-old daughter multiple times, police say

Officials said Calla Weddington is charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A mother in Hawaii has been charged after police said she stabbed her 9-year-old daughter multiple times.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Calla Weddington violated a child custody order when she pulled her daughter out of school last Wednesday and drove her to a home in Pahoa.

Once at the home, Weddington stabbed the child multiple times in the hand and chest, Hawaii Island Police said.

Authorities also said the woman is accused of lunging at a responding officer with a knife.

Police took Weddington into custody, and she has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental fitness exam.

The 9-year-old has been released from the hospital and is back with her father.

Police said Weddington has been charged with five counts, including assault, unlawful imprisonment, and attempted assault of an officer.

