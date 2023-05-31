Win Stuff
Mobile food pantry to be unveiled at free summer kickoff party in Columbia Saturday

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A new mobile food pantry is set to be unveiled in Columbia Saturday before it begins its tour of delivering food to area kids and families in need.

The pantry will be shown at a free summer kickoff party at Friendship Park at 1 p.m.

A product of a partnership between the Hope Community Collective and Save the Children, the pantry will support families across three counties:

  • Lamar
  • Marion
  • Walthall

The pantry team also plans to partner with the South Mississippi Regional Library to host pop-up pantry and pop-up library events together in the future.

At the free summer kickoff party, there will be bouncy houses and fun activities, and participating families will be able to bring non-perishable food donations to support the pantry.

Representatives from Hope Community Collective, Save the Children, Marion County Public Library, Woodlawn Kids and local government and emergency services will also attend the event.

Hope Community Collective works to help families and communities across South Mississippi through programs that develop restoration, stabilization and quality of life for those they serve, by providing services that will help meet clients’ needs.

Save the Children specializes in making sure children have a future by giving them a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

