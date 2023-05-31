Win Stuff
Man caught allegedly dumping tires in Jones County

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors said someone accused of dumping tires in Jones County over the past year was caught at a different location.

Johnny Barnett, the board of supervisor president, said he found a man allegedly dumping tires off of MS Highway 15 in the Shady Grove area.

Barnett involved the Jones County Sheriff’s Department in the problem and later found out that the man was being paid for dumping the tires. Due to the man’s health problems, the sheriff’s department asked him to return the tires to the tire shop that was paying him to dump the tires. No known charges have been filed at this time.

“He actually encountered the person who was dumping the tires and preceded to try to stop that man and talk to him and figure out what his motivation for doing that, who was paying him, and ultimately how to stop him,” said Danielle Ashley, the CAO and board attorney. “So now, we are looking at how to clean these tires up because it’s expensive.”

The board of supervisors now plans on involving the state to get funding to remove the tires from the location, but this could take a while to do so.

