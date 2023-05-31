Leadership Jones County revitalizes playground at Daphne Park

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Leadership Jones County chooses a project each year to better the community. This year, the project that was tackled was the playground at Daphne Park.

“Over time, with weathering, it was becoming a little dangerous as the wood was warped and crackling, there were nails sticking out, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to rebuild .... so that all of our kids can come here and enjoy it and be safe,” said Jessica Douglas, Leadership Jones County member. “Safety is critically important for parents for our children, and we want them to be able to play somewhere safe and have a good time.”

This idea brought the leadership class together by utilizing different professional backgrounds.

One member, Blake McBride, said it was making connections with people is how the group was able to reach its funding goal.

“You don’t go door to door,” said McBride. “You seek out through email, through phone calls, you seek out through social media stuff, so you blend what she did maybe the old fashioned way and lend what Marissa did, and it’s just kind of like we were able to. That’s why we were able to gather $14,000 worth of donations.”

The playground officially opened Tuesday, but members said there was excitement during the entire building process.

“As soon as we started building it, parents were coming to us, they were telling us how excited they were to see that we were working on it,” Douglas said. “Watching the kids whenever we come up working on, and playing on the project while we were there doing construction, even was just exciting to see because we know they were excited about it, they were ready to enjoy it.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.