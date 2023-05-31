Kemper County trio guilty on drug distribution charges

From the United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Kemper County men were found guilty of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, while a third pleaded guilty.

Donovan Sherill Bourrage, 45, and Orlando Bourrage, 48, both of DeKalb were found guilty on May 26 on the conspiracy charge.

The younger Bourrage also was found guilty on a second charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine for his actions on a separate occasion.

A third defendant, Cordaryl Ford, 36, Porterville, entered a plea of guilty to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine on the first day of trial in United States District Court in Jackson.

Ford is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28. Donovan and Orlando Bourrage both are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 5, 2023.

Each defendant faces a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and

The announcement of the trio’s convictions was made Wednesday by United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Homeland Security Investigations/New Orleans/Acting Special Agent in Charge Eric Delaune.

“HSI will continue to direct its full range of investigative authorities toward those who smuggle deadly drugs into our communities,” Delaune said. “This verdict demonstrates the resolve of HSI and all our law enforcement partners to hold those who traffic in drugs accountable for their actions.”

According to court documents, in May 2020, Donovan Sherill Bourrage, Orlando Bourrage, and Cordaryl Ford, conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine in and around the Kemper County area.

Specifically, on May 28, 2020, agents intercepted a package shipped from California to Mississippi destined for delivery to Cordaryl Ford, who had previously agreed to sell methamphetamine to Donovan Bourrage and Orlando Bourrage.

Both Bourrages intended to resell the methamphetamine in the Kemper County area.

The intercepted package contained marijuana, cocaine and approximately nine pounds of methamphetamine.

Then in July of 2020, after the anticipated delivery was thwarted, Donovan Bourrage reached out to obtain methamphetamine from a known narcotics trafficker in federal custody at the Stone County Detention Center in Wiggins.

The detainee elicited the help of his cousin, who ultimately met Donovan Bourrage to deliver the negotiated pound of methamphetamine. Donovan Bourrage would meet the detainee’s cousin again to obtain an additional half-pound of methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations; the Drug Enforcement Administration; Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics; Mississippi Attorney General’s Office; Kemper County Sheriff’s Office; Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office; Philadelphia Police Department; Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks; Mississippi National Guard Counterdrug Task Force; and the Madison Police Department.

