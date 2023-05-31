JCSD: Soso teenager reported missing, may have been seen in Hoy community

SOSO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a teenager that was reported missing from the area.

JCSD says 15-year-old Laiveon Page was last seen Tuesday afternoon at her home on Shady Oak Road in the Soso area, wearing Looney Tunes shorts and a green shirt.

According to the sheriff’s department, Page may have been seen Tuesday in the Lone Oak Apartments complex in the Hoy community.

Page stands at about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to JCSD.

JCSD says the teenager suffers from a medical condition that requires medication, and she reportedly did not take her medication with her when she left her home.

Anyone with information on Page’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

