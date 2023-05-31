Win Stuff
Hub City issues traffic notice for Wednesday

By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg issued a traffic notice for a section of West Pine Street on Wednesday.

The right eastbound lane of West Pine Street, between Royal Street and 6th Avenue, will be closed on Wednesday beginning at 6 a.m. and is expected to last until 6 p.m.

According to the city, crews will be working to remove logs and debris from a recent project.

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through this area, being mindful of the closure and workers in the area.

