Hub City issues traffic notice for Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg issued a traffic notice for a section of West Pine Street on Wednesday.

The right eastbound lane of West Pine Street, between Royal Street and 6th Avenue, will be closed on Wednesday beginning at 6 a.m. and is expected to last until 6 p.m.

According to the city, crews will be working to remove logs and debris from a recent project.

Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling through this area, being mindful of the closure and workers in the area.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.