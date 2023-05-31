Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Public Library gears up for summer reading program

The library will officially start its kids’ summer reading program on Saturday.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Public Library is gearing up for the summer.

The library will officially start its kids’ summer reading program Saturday starting at 10 am. The kick-off celebration will include cake, a movie, face painting, temporary tattoos and more for children who attend.

“Our goal essentially is to bridge the gap between the school year,” said Youth Services Librarian Nancy Claypool. “We have all of this education and then the summer hits. This is a good way to get the kids reading in a fun way but also keep that literacy up between the two school years.”

Later in the summer, the library will be partnering with organizations such as the National Science Museum and the Hattiesburg Zoo for additional educational experiences for those in the program.

For a full list of events, click HERE.

The Petal Public Library Summer Reading 2023 Kick-off Party is also set to be hosted on Saturday starting at 2 p.m.

