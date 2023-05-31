Win Stuff
Hattiesburg police seek help finding teen runaway

Police report that 14-year-old Lamekha Vanburen of Hattiesburg ran away from her residence on Penton Street around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 29.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen.

Police report that 14-year-old Lamekha Vanburen of Hattiesburg ran away from her residence on Penton Street around 9 p.m. on Monday, May 29. It is unknown what she was wearing last.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971.

