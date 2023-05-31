Hattiesburg man sentenced to 17-plus years for possession of child pornography

From the United States Attorney’s Office/Southern District of Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced Wednesday to more than 17 1/2 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

Zane Michael Bonner, 44, was sentenced to 211 months in prison followed by a lifetime of supervised release after pleading guilty in January on a possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Bonner was found to be in possession of a cellular telephone at his rehabilitation center residence in Hattiesburg from which forensics recovered over 2,500 visual depictions of child sexual abuse material of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Bonner had a previous conviction in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Alabama for possession of child pornography .

Bonner was indicted by a federal grand jury and pled guilty on Jan. 10 to possession of child pornography.

In addition to his term of imprisonment, Bonner was ordered to pay $11,000 to victims and a $5,000 fine, as well as $5,000 under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division, and the Forest County Sheriff’s Office.

His sentencing was announced Wednesday by United States Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Federal Bureau of Investigation/Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby.

