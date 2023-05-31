ESPN viewing, times for 6 of USM’s 2023 football games announced

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - ESPN announced Wednesday game times and viewing platforms for two University of Southern Mississippi football home games as well as four road games this fall.

The Golden Eagles open the season with a 6 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 2 at M.M. Roberts Stadium against Alcorn State University. The game will be carried on ESPN+.

The next week, Sept. 9, USM travels to Florida State University for a 7:30 p.m. game at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.. The game is scheduled to be carried on the ACC Network.

The Golden Eagles return home Sept. 16 for a 3 p.m. kickoff against Tulane University on ESPNU.

The Sun Belt Conference also announced a 6:30 p.m. start for USM’s midweek game at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala., on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

The Golden Eagles then travel to the University of Louisiana for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. on Thursday, Nov. 9. The midweek game is scheduled to be aired on ESPNU.

USM closes its non-conference schedule at 11 a.m. on Nov. 18 at Mississippi State University In Starkville. Kickoff set for 11 a.m. on ESPN+/SECN+.

The Sun Belt Championship game is slated 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 on ABC or ESPN at 3 p.m.

Season tickets can be purchased by going online at SouthernMissTickets.com, by calling 1-800-844-8425 (TICK) or by visiting the Pat Ferlise Ticket Office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

