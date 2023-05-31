Win Stuff
Deadly interstate wreck at 131 mile marker near Meridian

Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic
Fiery wreck on interstate at MM 131 backs up traffic(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A fiery wreck happened around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday on the interstate near the split of I-20/59 and mile marker 131 in eastbound lanes. It involved a log truck and two other 18-wheelers and a passenger vehicle.

Coroner Clayton Cobler said four people have died.

Multiple units have responded. Traffic is backed up.

News 11 has a crew on the scene. WTOK’s camera network shows the plume of smoke.

This is a developing story.

