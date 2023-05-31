Win Stuff
Coroner: Rankin County elementary student dies days after crash involving ATV and car

Keigan “Keig” Norwood
Keigan “Keig” Norwood(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County elementary student died days after a crash involving an ATV and a car.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says Keigan “Keig” Norwood died from his injuries on Tuesday. He was a student at Pisgah Elementary School.

Keig and Myleigh “Lou” Dittus, 10, were airlifted to UMMC and placed in the ICU after the Sunday crash on Rehobeth Road in Pelahatchie. Rankin County PIO Paul Holley says the two students were driving the ATV when they were hit by a car.

The crash is under investigation.

