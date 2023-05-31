Colorful banners fly at Milo’s Sky High Gallery’s summer exhibit

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This summer Milo’s Sky High Gallery at the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum will once again be ablaze with color.

Beginning Thursday, June 1, the gallery will host a summer-long banner exhibition showcasing the work of art and design students from William Carey University.

Artists for this exhibit are Bailey Adkins, Simon Alvarez, Hanna Grubbs, Gabby Hulin, Janna Lewis, Sage Pendergrass, Max Spell, Trinity White and Bethanie Woods.

“The images were selected from among all the art students at William Carey,” said Edward Ford, PhD., an associate professor of graphic design and art history and the curator of the Lucille Parker Gallery. “I chose them based on what would look good printed in the banner format, and I also wanted to have a wide variety of styles and represent as many students as possible.”

Hattiesburg Pocket Museum Curator Milo felt like the exhibition was a great way to acknowledge these fine artists and highlight the work being done in the arts at William Carey University.

“We are fortunate to be blessed with such fine artists who want to share their talents with the visitors to the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum,” said Milo. “Guests will certainly enjoy this exhibition.”

WCU President Ben Burnett, PhD., said he was excited to see the student’s work on display.

“We feel that through the visual and performing arts, we are allowing our students and our community the opportunity to enjoy the beauty that God has created,” said Burnett. “We are proud of our art program and our artists!”

The Hattiesburg Pocket Museum is open to visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

