Bobby Halford’s 1,300th career win keeps William Carey in driver’s seat at NAIA World Series

LEWISTON, Idaho (WDAM) - Head Coach Bobby Halford picked up his 1300th career win, becoming only the 7th coach in NAIA history to accomplish this achievement, as his Crusaders defeated #1 Southeastern (Fla.) 13-4 Monday night in the 66th Annual Avista NAIA World Series at Harris Field.

”Picking up career win #1300 is a combination of a lot great players and assistant coaches,” said Head Coach Bobby Halford. “I am very fortunate to be able to represent such a special place.”

The Fire took an early 1-0 lead in the first on a wild pitch but Patrick Lee put Carey up 2-1 in the bottom half inning, launching a two out two run home run to left center.

WCU added to their lead in the third, as Bobby Lada and Jake Lycette started the inning off with a double to right and a single to left. Preston Ratliff then delivered a one out single to left to score Lada and Rigoberto Hernandez scored Lycette on a fielder’s choice to make it 4-0 William Carey.

The Crusaders added to their lead in the fourth inning as Lycette doubled down the right field line to drive in two runs and a Lee double scored another run to make it 7-1 WCU. SEU would get a run in the sixth but in the bottom of the seventh.

Lycette continued his strong day at the plate, leading the inning off with a solo homerun to centerfield. A two out fielding error later in the inning would score two more runs.

The Carey offense was not done and in the eighth inning after three straight walks, Hernandez scored Lee and Lycette with a one out single to right and Brady Wilson followed with an RBI to score Ratliff.

”The guys did a great job tonight against an outstanding ball club,” said Halford. “AJ Stinson was really good for us on the mound. Jake Lycette and Patrick Lee really swung the bats well along with Hernandez who drove in three runs on three hits that helped ignite our offense.”

Starting pitcher AJ Stinson (8-2) was outstanding on the mound in the complete game effort, allowing four runs on eight hits with six strikeouts.

Offensively, Lycette was 4-4 with three RBI and four scored runs while Ratliff, Hernandez, Lee, and Lada combined for nine hits, seven RBI, and seven scored runs.

”We had a saying before the game, Carpe Diem – Seize the Day,” said Stinson. “Going up against one of the best teams, I wanted to do that, seize the day and give my team an opportunity to win.”

The Crusaders are back in action Tuesday, May 30, as they take on Westmont (Calif.) at 8:35 pm CST.

