Board considers how to fund several projects in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting Tuesday morning to discuss applications for potential projects.

The board discussed paving for Graves Road, roofing for the Laurel courthouse and Local System Bridge and Rehabilitation Replacements funds.

“We have independent consultants that come out and on bridges that are complex and tell us how critical it is for these projects to be worked on,” said Jessica Hodge, a project manager for Clark Engineers. “If there’s loading, low ratings are required and things like that. Those are the things we want to focus on and get those ones completed in a timely manner before something comes up where they may be closed.”

At the moment all potential projects have been tabled until the regularly scheduled meeting next week.

