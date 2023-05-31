‘Beauty and the Beast’ kicks off FestivalSouth 2023

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hub City Players are bringing Disney to the Pine Belt as they help kick off FestivalSouth 2023.

Tuesday night was the premiere of the group’s “Beauty and the Beast” musical.

The production is one of 50 events scheduled for this year’s festival, which runs through June 22.

With hundreds of people filing into the University of Southern Mississippi Performing Arts Center, the play’s artistic director said he expected the turnout and hopes it is an indicator for the rest of the events.

“The ticket sales have been amazing for this, and I will tell you; it’s a worthy show,” said Mike Lopinto. “We had a test audience the other night of family and friends, and they almost didn’t want to leave. They were clapping and going crazy between numbers.

Usually, we run the show at run time, and it ran 15 minutes long because of applause.”

Tuesday night is the first of six performances. For a full lineup of FestivalSouth, click HERE.

