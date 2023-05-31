Alligator hunting applications open June 1: Here’s what you need to know

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of alligators are found in Mississippi.

Pearl and Jacques live here, too, but the Hattiesburg Zoo is home for them.

The two do not roam or swim local rivers and creeks like some of their relatives in the Pine Belt.

And some of those gators cause trouble.

“We’ve gotten several nuisance calls around Hattiesburg, Petal and whatnot,” said Andrew Arnett, Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks’ alligator program coordinator. “It hasn’t been out of the normal of the past years.

“Of course, we have nuisance alligator trappers that are contracted through us and we also have county officers that can take those calls as well.”

Applications for alligator hunting season open up on June 1.

The application process is only open for a week. Later in June, hunter applications will be drawn at random.

If selected, those hunters will buy a hunting permit for $200, and, if you are hunting as a team, everyone in your party will need a permit.

Members at the Hattiesburg Zoo think alligator hunting season is necessary to keep the growing population down.

“The hunting season for alligators is very short and it’s very highly-regulated, and things like that do help protect the alligators, help increase their population number and all that,” said Laura Leggett, Hattiesburg Zoo animal keeper.

The short hunting season is needed, especially in Mississippi.

“Alligators are a really cool native, special to Mississippi,” Leggett said. “They actually used to be endangered back in the mid-60s. We had some pretty strict regulations put in place, hunting bans, all that stuff. Alligators now in Mississippi I think were up to over 30,000, close to 40,000 in the state now,

“They are still pretty protected, you can hunt them, but you do need permits, and go through the Fish and Wildlife regulations.”

The hunting season begins on Aug. 25. Each hunter is allowed to harvest two alligators over 4-feet long.

For more information on alligator hunting season in Mississippi, visit here.

