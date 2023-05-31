AG: Investigation into Columbia man uncovers 1,800+ child sexual abuse pictures, videos

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man is behind bars after an attorney general’s office investigation uncovered evidence of child exploitation.

On Wednesday, Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch shared details of her office’s investigation into 63-year-old Darryl Powell of Columbia. Fitch said investigators discovered over 1,800 images and videos of child sexual abuse. These findings resulted in one count of child exploitation.

On May 8, Marion County Circuit Court Judge Prentiss Harrell sentenced Powell to 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections - 10 years to serve, followed by five years of post-release supervision. In addition, Powell must register as a sex offender.

“My top priority is protecting our state’s most vulnerable citizens,” said Fitch. “I am grateful my team was able to proactively identify, investigate and prosecute this perpetrator. Together, we are making Mississippi a safer place for everyone. If you suspect a child is being exploited or abused, please report it to my office. Your tip could save a life.”

If you have information about a child being sexually exploited online, please report it to 1-800-843-5678. The hotline is manned 24 hours a day, seven days a week by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and tips are reported to the attorney general’s office. You can also make a report online at www.cybertipline.org.

