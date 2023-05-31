Win Stuff
16-year-old opens snow cone stand in Petal

Charleigh King is the owner of Charleigh’s Cones, a snow cone shop she started one year ago.
By Kyra Lampley
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s May, and the snow is coming down in Petal.

16-year-old Charleigh King is the owner of Charleigh’s Cones, a snow cone shop she started one year ago. She brought it to Petal in hopes of getting more exposure.

“I’m glad we moved to this spot because we’re making a lot more and I’m really excited to have it here,” said King.

Coming from a long line of business owners, King says she knew she wanted to own a business since the age of 12.

“So, all of my family has pretty much-owned businesses,” King said. “My great grandpa owns Havard Pest Control, my grandpa owns a little business called Smoking Kings and my mom actually owns a business called L Smith Studios in Hattiesburg, so I decided to just try it and see what happens.”

King’s grandmother, Beverly Carter, said that she is proud of her successes

“We are very proud of Charleigh,” said Carter. “She is a great girl, and she has accomplished a lot in her life, and I think this is teaching her some values that she would have not been able to attain without this snow cone stand.”

King said if she could go back, she would tell her younger self not to give up

“Just keep going, ... you mess up, that’s just a part of business, but in the end, the results will be amazing,” King said.

