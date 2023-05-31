05/31 Ryan’s “Back to Normal” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The last several days have had lower than average humidity, but today we get back to normal. That means you won’t feel an immediate change, but you’ll probably notice it feels “different” and a little hotter in the afternoon. That’s still preferred to what we’ll see next week, so I’m still recommending you sneak in a few outdoor hours now before the swampy heat returns.

Today’s high will top out like yesterday’s right at our average for today, 88 degrees. That’s largely due to similar conditions to yesterday, with a Gulf low just to our SW and little to nothing else happening upstream (to the west). I expect we’ll see more cloud cover than we had yesterday, which bounced between mostly sunny (25% clouds) and partly sunny (50% clouds). Expect this afternoon to see a similar start, but we’ll end up closer to 75% cloud cover by sunset. Not expecting any rain today, though there is a less than 10% chance of a stray sprinkle around 7 PM in the Hattiesburg area, but it isn’t worth planning your day around. The daily rain chances goes up to 30% for Thursday thanks to daytime heating and the close proximity of that tropical “wannabe” just to the South. It has a 10-20% chance of development as it crosses FL over the next week, but won’t be an issue for us outside of tomorrow’s slightly boosted afternoon activity. As we finish off the week things will dry out overhead, ushering in a sunny to mostly sunny weekend. While chances remain ~10% or less over the weekend, by next week we’ll be right back in a more “summer-like” pattern. That means hotter than average highs (low-to-mid 90s), with high-to-oppressive humidity, and at least a 20% chance of an afternoon shower/t-storm every day next week.

