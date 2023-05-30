Wanted Petal man turns self in to HPD

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man wanted on an active warrant turned himself in to the police on Tuesday.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 27-year-old Christopher McNair was wanted on a warrant in relation to three incidents of forgery and uttering - using counterfeit checks from an auto dealership in Mobile and depositing the checks into his account on April 3, 2023. McNair is not affiliated with the auto dealership.

McNair was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

