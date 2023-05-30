Wanted Hattiesburg man located in Lauderdale Co.

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted on a warrant for domestic violence is now in custody.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old David LeKevin Richardson was located and taken into custody on Friday in Lauderdale County. He was brought back to Hattiesburg on Tuesday and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Last week, HPD issued an active warrant for Richardson in reference to an incident that took place on May 24, 2023, in the 2500 block of West 4th Street.

According to the Forrest County inmate roster, Richardson is facing a pending charge of domestic violence - simple.

