Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Wanted Hattiesburg man located in Lauderdale Co.

David LeKevin Richardson, 22, of Hattiesburg.
David LeKevin Richardson, 22, of Hattiesburg.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man wanted on a warrant for domestic violence is now in custody.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 22-year-old David LeKevin Richardson was located and taken into custody on Friday in Lauderdale County. He was brought back to Hattiesburg on Tuesday and booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Last week, HPD issued an active warrant for Richardson in reference to an incident that took place on May 24, 2023, in the 2500 block of West 4th Street.

According to the Forrest County inmate roster, Richardson is facing a pending charge of domestic violence - simple.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro hosted a Sunday morning that saw shooting that wounded no one, but reported people...
No one shot in Sunday morning Waynesboro incident that resulted in multiple injuries
Southern Miss starting pitcher Tanner Hall on the mound facing James Madison at the Sun Belt...
Southern Miss baseball heads to Auburn regional in College World Series
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says
John Wayne Tolar previously served as interim police chief for the Columbia Police Department...
Columbia, Jefferson Davis mourn former police chief after 40+ years of service
Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring
Two inmates escape Hinds County jail by climbing through air duct, sheriff says

Latest News

MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.
The first event starts Saturday, June 3.
Pine Belt Pride events happening in June
According to the sheriff's department, Keyes, 27, of Richton was one of the people who ran from...
15-20 dogs found chained in Jones Co. during dog fighting arrest, sheriff’s department says
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly beaten in a prison in Peru.
Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, ‘severely beaten’ in prison, lawyer says