Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Fallen Heroes

Volunteers give back on Memorial Day at Fieldhouse for the Homeless

On Memorial Day, several volunteers gave back at the Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg.
By Cam Bonelli
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Memorial Day, several volunteers gave back at the Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg.

The Carnival of Love, organized by Dr. Demetra Bates, provided free haircuts, food, live music and fun for anyone in need. The event also accepted donations of bug spray, toilet paper, shower shoes and personal hygiene items.

Bates, who volunteers with the homeless, said it took about a month to organize the event and get all of the donations. Bates said she just wanted to give back and do something different for her birthday.

“I wanted to do something for the homeless for my birthday, so I got together with my family and friends, got a bunch of donations together...and bought food,” said Bates. “I couldn’t have done this without my friends and God.”

Barber Jerry Johnson also donated his services at the event.

Johnson, a veteran, said he could not think of a better way to spend Memorial Day. He said getting a haircut can help boost your confidence and everyone deserves to feel good about themselves.

“Haircuts boost up your confidence,” said Johnson. “When you look in the mirror and you know you’ve got that nice line and that nice layered cut and tapered cut, it just makes you feel so much better about yourself.”

To donate or volunteer at the Fieldhouse for the Homeless, visit its Facebook page or call 601-602-1804.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waynesboro hosted a Sunday morning that saw shooting that wounded no one, but reported people...
No one shot in Sunday morning Waynesboro incident that resulted in multiple injuries
Columbia resident treats more than 100 to movie Saturday morning
Columbia resident splurges for kids to see ‘The Little Mermaid’
USM tops Louisiana to win Sun Belt Conference championship
USM tops Louisiana, 6-2, Sunday to win SBC baseball crown, NCAA berth
WLBT General Photo
Multiple people injured, two airlifted after shooting at Copiah County house party
Teen wearing Captain America mask among 4 arrested for attempted burglary at Jersey Mike’s in Madison

Latest News

Veterans Memorial Museum displays 'remembrance table'
Veterans Memorial Museum displays ‘remembrance table’
Hattiesburg’s Memorial Day ceremony pays special honor to Operation Iraqi Freedom fallen soldiers
Hattiesburg’s Memorial Day ceremony pays special honor to Operation Iraqi Freedom fallen soldiers
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/29
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 5/29
Hattiesburg veteran honors the fallen