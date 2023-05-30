Volunteers give back on Memorial Day at Fieldhouse for the Homeless

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On Memorial Day, several volunteers gave back at the Fieldhouse for the Homeless in Hattiesburg.

The Carnival of Love, organized by Dr. Demetra Bates, provided free haircuts, food, live music and fun for anyone in need. The event also accepted donations of bug spray, toilet paper, shower shoes and personal hygiene items.

Bates, who volunteers with the homeless, said it took about a month to organize the event and get all of the donations. Bates said she just wanted to give back and do something different for her birthday.

“I wanted to do something for the homeless for my birthday, so I got together with my family and friends, got a bunch of donations together...and bought food,” said Bates. “I couldn’t have done this without my friends and God.”

Barber Jerry Johnson also donated his services at the event.

Johnson, a veteran, said he could not think of a better way to spend Memorial Day. He said getting a haircut can help boost your confidence and everyone deserves to feel good about themselves.

“Haircuts boost up your confidence,” said Johnson. “When you look in the mirror and you know you’ve got that nice line and that nice layered cut and tapered cut, it just makes you feel so much better about yourself.”

To donate or volunteer at the Fieldhouse for the Homeless, visit its Facebook page or call 601-602-1804.

