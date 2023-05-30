Veterans Memorial Museum displays ‘remembrance table’

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Veterans Memorial Museum honored fallen soldiers today with its Memorial Day program. The program also displayed a remembrance table for all fallen soldiers.

Guest speaker and retired Command Sgt. Major in the U.S. Army Kevin Kelly said it’s a simple table to set up but a powerful display.

“The table is round to show concern for missing men,” said Kelly. “The white tablecloth symbolizes the purity of their motives of answering the call to serve. The pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of our missing and the families who long for answers. The lighted candle reflects hope for their return, alive or deceased.”

Kelly says the table is a way to honor fallen soldiers and missing men.

“It dictates how these individuals served and why they will be remembered and it will bring emotions out of you as you look at a red rose resembling them giving their life,” Kelly said. “The Bible states we’re one nation under God, and the folder flag that shows the stars showing outside reminds us of their bright and shining memories.”

