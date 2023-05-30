Win Stuff
Sumrall man killed in Tuesday morning crash in Stone Co.

MHP responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.
By WDAM Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man from Sumrall died Tuesday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 49 in Stone County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the deceased was identified as 26-year-old Lawson Bond.

MHP said it responded to the fatal crash at approximately 5 a.m.

A 2019 Ford F-350, driven by a 26-year-old resident of Clayton, NC, with Bond as a passenger, was traveling north on U.S. 49, according to MHP. The vehicle left the road and overturned. Bond received fatal injuries from the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by MHP.

