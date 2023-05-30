Spending Memorial Day on the water in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From sand bars to the river, some people in the Pine Belt spent their Memorial Day on the water.

“I just live a couple of miles down the road,” said Miles McLaurin. “I’m down here two, three, if not four times a week.”

McLaurin has become a familiar face to others and a natural guide along the river.

“So, right up here, you’ve got Leaf River, and where it splits, you’ve got Bouie River,” McLaurin said.

“When we get up here, you’ll see that there will be some guys probably over here fishing.”

McLaurin said he expects more people to visit the river as the summer approaches.

